Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day

Celebrate Hug Day 2024 with iconic romantic songs like 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' and 'Mere Haath Mein,' embracing timeless love melodies

Image credits: IMDb

Mere Hath Mein from 'Fanaa'

Experience eternal love with 'Mere Haath Mein' from Fanaa, featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol, sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan

Image credits: IMDb

Tum Se Hi from 'Jab We Met'

Dive into romance with 'Tum Se Hi' from Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, sung by Mohit Chauhan

Image credits: IMDb

Lag Ja Gale from 'Won Kaun Thi'

Indulge in nostalgia with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag Ja Gale,' a '60s gem featuring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar

Image credits: IMDb

Baaho K Darmiyaa from 'Khamoshi'

Feel the warmth of love with 'Bahon Ke Darmiyan' from Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala

Image credits: IMDb

Baaho Mein Chale Aao from 'Anamika'

Embrace with 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' from Anamika, a timeless classic featuring Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar

Image credits: IMDb
