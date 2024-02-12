Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day

Entertainment
Celebrate Hug Day 2024 with iconic romantic songs like 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' and 'Mere Haath Mein,' embracing timeless love melodies
Experience eternal love with 'Mere Haath Mein' from Fanaa, featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol, sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan
Dive into romance with 'Tum Se Hi' from Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, sung by Mohit Chauhan
Indulge in nostalgia with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag Ja Gale,' a '60s gem featuring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar
Feel the warmth of love with 'Bahon Ke Darmiyan' from Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala
Embrace with 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' from Anamika, a timeless classic featuring Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar