Munawar Faruqui, Shubman Gill attend Rohan Bopanna's party

Entertainment
On Saturday, a picture of standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill went viral.
In the picture, they were seen posing together along with producer Raghav Sharma.
The celebration party was of tennis legend Rohan Bopanna.
Shubman Gill posted a picture where he posed with Rohan Bopanna.
On January 28, 2024, the stand-up comedian emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 17 and took home the trophy.
Following his win on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar organized an exclusive party at which he was spotted dancing with actors Karan Kundra and Paras Kalnawat, among others.