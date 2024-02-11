Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui, Shubman Gill attend Rohan Bopanna's party

Image credits: Instagram

Munawar Faruqui meets Shubman Gill

On Saturday, a picture of standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill went viral.

Image credits: Instagram

The picture

In the picture, they were seen posing together along with producer Raghav Sharma.

Image credits: Instagram

The party

The celebration party was of tennis legend Rohan Bopanna.

Image credits: X

Shubman Gill poses with Rohan Bopanna

Shubman Gill posted a picture where he posed with Rohan Bopanna. 

Image credits: Instagram

Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 winner

On January 28, 2024, the stand-up comedian emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 17 and took home the trophy.

Image credits: Instagram

Bigg Boss 17 after party

Following his win on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar organized an exclusive party at which he was spotted dancing with actors Karan Kundra and Paras Kalnawat, among others. 

Image credits: Instagram
