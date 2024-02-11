Chiranjeevi honored by Telangana governor for his Padma Vibhushan

Entertainment
Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, congratulated Megastar Chiranjeevi on his distinguished Padma Vibhushan award at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Dr. Soundararajan gave Chiranjeevi a bouquet and delicately wrapped a blanket around his shoulders, recognizing his outstanding achievements in film and beyond.
She praised his outstanding accomplishments in the film business and his active participation in a variety of social service programs, emphasizing his varied position in society.
The Governor also praised Chiranjeevi's dedication to promoting Telugu culture and language through his films, highlighting his pivotal role in popularizing Telugu cinema.
Chiranjeevi also got a Subrahmanya murti and he was accompanied by his wife Surekha.
She praised his efforts to raise awareness about social concerns and his donations to philanthropic organizations.