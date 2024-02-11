Entertainment

Chiranjeevi honored by Telangana governor for his Padma Vibhushan

Image credits: X

Chiranjeevi felicitated

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, congratulated Megastar Chiranjeevi on his distinguished Padma Vibhushan award at Raj Bhavan on Friday. 

Image credits: X

Chiranjeevi felicitated

Dr. Soundararajan gave Chiranjeevi a bouquet and delicately wrapped a blanket around his shoulders, recognizing his outstanding achievements in film and beyond. 

Image credits: X

Chiranjeevi felicitated

She praised his outstanding accomplishments in the film business and his active participation in a variety of social service programs, emphasizing his varied position in society.

Image credits: X

Chiranjeevi felicitated

The Governor also praised Chiranjeevi's dedication to promoting Telugu culture and language through his films, highlighting his pivotal role in popularizing Telugu cinema. 

Image credits: X

Chiranjeevi felicitated

Chiranjeevi also got a Subrahmanya murti and he was accompanied by his wife Surekha. 

Image credits: X

Chiranjeevi felicitated

She praised his efforts to raise awareness about social concerns and his donations to philanthropic organizations.

Image credits: X
