Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns back to work, gives health update

Entertainment
On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video on her Instagram stories announcing that she is "back to work".
She said that she is back at work after being diagnosed with Myositis and that she has been "completely jobless" since she declared her decision to take a sabbatical from acting.
Furthermore, the 'Kushi' actress discussed her forthcoming project, revealing that she will be working on a wellness podcast.
"Yes, I'm finally going back to work. But apart from that, I was absolutely jobless. But I'm doing something fun with a pal."
She said that it will be a health podcast and it is pretty surprising, but it is something she truly enjoys. She is quite passionate and excited that it will be released next week.
Samantha will appear in the Indian version of 'Citadel', which also stars Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK are the directors, and the plot is being kept under wraps.