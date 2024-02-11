Chandni Bhabhda buys Akshay Kumar's Mumbai flat

Entertainment
On Sunday, mimicry content creator Chandni Bhabhda took to Instagram to share that she bought Akshay Kumar's Mumbai flat.
Chandini has reached a huge milestone by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. Interestingly, her new home was owned by Akshay Kumar.
Sharing the pictures, Chandni revealed in her captions that she has fulfilled her wishlist of buying a house before the age of 25 years.
Her caption also informed that she has purchased the house on EMI.
Chandni Bhabhda rose to prominence as her mimicry of Alia Bhatt went viral.
Chandni Bhabhda has a law degree and works as an actress. She appeared in the comedic show Constable Girapde on Amazon MiniTV.