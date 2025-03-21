Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar: A look at Kangana Ranaut controversies

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is a very outspoken actress, she expresses her views very frankly. She has clashed with many Bollywood veterans.
Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with Adhyayan Suman in the early days of her career. After the breakup, his father Shekhar made allegations.
After breaking up with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana called this veteran star her silly ex. She vented her anger on the actor by tweeting several times together.
After the suicide of actor Sushant Singh, Kangana Ranaut opened a front against nepotism. She keeps criticizing star kids every now and then.
During the farmers' movement in Delhi, she responded vocally against Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar don't get along. Recently, she offered to cast the veteran film director in her movie.
Kangana questioned Mahatma Gandhi's address as the Father of the Nation in India's independence, she wrote in her post - the father of the country is not red.
When Uddhav Thackeray was in power in Maharashtra, she also clashed with the BMC, as a result of which a part of her office built in Pali Hills was demolished.
Kangana Ranaut had also made objectionable comments on Javed Akhtar, after which the senior lyricist filed a defamation case against her.
Kangana Ranaut has directed the Emergency movie on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's emergency. She has also played the lead role in it.
