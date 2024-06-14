 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

How Sania Mirza changed as a person after Shoaib Malik's 3rd marriage

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza is one of India's most notable tennis players and was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

They welcomed their son Izhaan, in 2018 and everything was going well until 2023, when rumors surfaced indicating marital issues.

Shoaib Malik's 3rd marriage

Shoaib took to Instagram to share that he married Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza's personal life hardships

In an interview, Sania discussed the hardships of being in the public eye and also how things changed her from being an emotional person.

Sania Mirza's personal life hardships

The 37-year-old went on to say that not everyone in the world can like everyone, so one must simply learn to deal with it. 

Sania Mirza's personal life hardships

She also stated that she used to be a highly emotional person who reacted to everything, but she has evolved and now thinks before reacting.

Sania Mirza's personal life hardships

The successful tennis player explained that patience develops with age, but when someone becomes a mother, she is left with no options.

