HOT photos: Priya Prakash Varrier looks stunning in metallic gown

Entertainment
Priya Prakash Varrier looked stunning in a metallic and mesh rainbow gown with full sleeves, a plunging neckline, front slit, and cut-out detailing on the waist.
The high neckline sheer net in the backdrop complements the cut-out detailing, adding grace to the overall look.
Priya enhanced her style with minimalist accessories, including simple rings, earrings, and a nose ring.
Her stunning makeup featured purple shimmer eye shadow, paired with nude lips and a glossy toned base, complemented by a soft blush.
The actress elegantly slicked back her hair, neatly drawing attention to the lovely rainbow style.
The outfit, with knot detailing at the centre, crafted a beautiful silhouette for the star—a truly stunning style statement!