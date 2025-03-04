Dostana 2 to Param Sundari: Upcoming 5 films of Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Param Sundari' will be released in 2025. She will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in this film
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Varun Dhawan in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Its release has not yet been revealed
Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen with Telugu superstar Ram Charan in the film 'R16'
The name of the film 'The Paradise' is also included in this list
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Dostana 2'
