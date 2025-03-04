Roohi to Ulajh: 5 biggest flop movies of Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Roohi' was made for ₹35 crore, but it only earned ₹30 crore
Janhvi Kapoor has made her South debut with the film 'Devara-Part 1'. Made for ₹300 crore, this film earned ₹292.03 crore
Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Mili' was made with a budget of ₹40 crore. However, it only earned ₹3.32 crore
'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' collected only ₹50 crore
Made for ₹50 crore, this film earned ₹6.20 crore at the box office
