Himesh Reshammiya turns 51: 7 most popular songs of the singer

Himesh Reshammiya is a well-known Indian music director, singer. Over the years, he has delivered numerous hit songs that resonated with audiences. Here are 7 of his top hit songs

Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005)

From the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, this song became an instant hit and is one of Himesh Reshammiya's most iconic tracks. It features Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta

Tera Suroor (2006)

This song from the album Aap Kaa Surroor became immensely popular and showcased Himesh's unique singing style

Jhalak Dikhlaja (2006)

From the movie Aksar, this song is another massive hit that topped charts and became a party anthem

Hookah Bar (2012)

From the movie Khiladi 786, this song became very popular for its catchy beat and was a hit on the dance floor

Tandoori Nights (2008)

Featured in the movie Karzzzz, this song was a hit among fans for its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics

Tum Saanson Mein (2007)

From the movie Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, this romantic track was well-received and showcased Himesh's versatility as a composer

Aap Ki Kashish (2005)

Another hit from the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, this song further cemented Himesh's status as a hitmaker in the Bollywood music industry

