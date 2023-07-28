Entertainment

7 best comedy movies to enjoy on Netflix

Remember to check Netflix to see if these movies are still available in your region or if any new comedy films might interest you. Happy watching!
 

Image credits: our own

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A quirky and visually stunning comedy by Wes Anderson revolving around the adventures of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel.
 

Image credits: our own

Groundhog Day (1993)

Bill Murray plays a weatherman who relives the same day repeatedly, leading to a humorous and introspective journey.
 

Image credits: our own

The Hangover (2009)

A hilarious comedy about a bachelor party gone wrong in Las Vegas, where a group of friends must piece together what happened the night before.
 

Image credits: our own

Superbad (2007)

This coming-of-age comedy follows two high school friends trying to have the night of their lives before graduation

Image credits: our own

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Steve Carell stars as a middle-aged man who has never had sex, and his friends make it their mission to help him lose his virginity.
 

Image credits: our own

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star as two dimwitted friends who embark on a cross-country journey to return a lost briefcase.
 

Image credits: our own

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

A classic British comedy that hilariously parodies the legend of King Arthur and his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One