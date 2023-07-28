7 best comedy movies to enjoy on Netflix

Entertainment
Remember to check Netflix to see if these movies are still available in your region or if any new comedy films might interest you. Happy watching!
A quirky and visually stunning comedy by Wes Anderson revolving around the adventures of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel.
Bill Murray plays a weatherman who relives the same day repeatedly, leading to a humorous and introspective journey.
A hilarious comedy about a bachelor party gone wrong in Las Vegas, where a group of friends must piece together what happened the night before.
This coming-of-age comedy follows two high school friends trying to have the night of their lives before graduation
Steve Carell stars as a middle-aged man who has never had sex, and his friends make it their mission to help him lose his virginity.
Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star as two dimwitted friends who embark on a cross-country journey to return a lost briefcase.
A classic British comedy that hilariously parodies the legend of King Arthur and his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail.