'Black Mirror' to 'The Handmaid's Tale': 7 best OTT dystopian series

These dystopian series delve into complex societal issues, providing compelling narratives that captivate viewers and offer insights into possible future worlds.
A thought-provoking anthology series exploring the dark and often disturbing aspects of modern society and technology.
In a future where consciousness can be transferred to new bodies, a former soldier investigates a murder mystery across different bodies and time.
Set in an alternate reality where the Axis powers won World War II, this series explores life under oppressive rule.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the show follows a group of young survivors as they navigate dangerous challenges on Earth.
A theme park populated by lifelike AI hosts blurs the lines between reality and illusion, raising questions about sentience and humanity.
Humanity's remnants survive on a perpetually moving train, reflecting social injustice and class struggles in a confined setting.
Based on Margaret Atwood's novel, this gripping series portrays a totalitarian society where women's rights are severely restricted.