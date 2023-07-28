Entertainment

'Black Mirror' to 'The Handmaid's Tale': 7 best OTT dystopian series

These dystopian series delve into complex societal issues, providing compelling narratives that captivate viewers and offer insights into possible future worlds.

Image credits: Google

Black Mirror (Netflix)

A thought-provoking anthology series exploring the dark and often disturbing aspects of modern society and technology.

Image credits: Google

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

In a future where consciousness can be transferred to new bodies, a former soldier investigates a murder mystery across different bodies and time.

Image credits: Google

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in an alternate reality where the Axis powers won World War II, this series explores life under oppressive rule.

Image credits: Google

The 100 (Netflix)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the show follows a group of young survivors as they navigate dangerous challenges on Earth.

Image credits: Google

Westworld (HBO)

A theme park populated by lifelike AI hosts blurs the lines between reality and illusion, raising questions about sentience and humanity.

Image credits: Google

Snowpiercer (Netflix)

Humanity's remnants survive on a perpetually moving train, reflecting social injustice and class struggles in a confined setting.

Image credits: Google

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Based on Margaret Atwood's novel, this gripping series portrays a totalitarian society where women's rights are severely restricted.

Image credits: Google
