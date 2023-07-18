Entertainment

7 movies on Netflix animal lovers will LOVE

Here are 7 animal-themed movies on Netflix to watch and enjoy with your family.

Our Planet (2019)

A nature documentary series that explores the beauty of Earth's diverse wildlife and ecosystems.
 

Blackfish (2013)

This documentary exposes the dark side of keeping killer whales in captivity, focusing on the life of an orca named Tilikum.
 

March of the Penguins (2005)

This documentary follows the remarkable journey of Emperor penguins as they mate, lay eggs, and raise their chicks in the harsh Antarctic environment.
 

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Based on a true story, this family-friendly film tells the heartwarming tale of a boy who forms a special bond with a rescued dolphin.
 

A Dog's Purpose (2017)

This heartwarming movie follows the story of a dog as it is reincarnated through multiple lives, discovering its purpose along the way.
 

Okja (2017)

A young girl befriends a genetically engineered super pig named Okja and embarks on a journey to rescue her from a powerful corporation.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

