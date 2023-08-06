Entertainment

Here are 7 Bollywood friendships that set goals

Some performers have set friendship goals that go beyond box office competitiveness in the middle of the industry's harsh competition. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Their bond began when they first worked together in the film "Baazigar" (1993), and it reached new heights with their blockbuster hit "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Yes, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are indeed good friends in the Bollywood film industry. They have worked together in several successful films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for a long time. They are often spotted spending time together and attending events as a duo.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are two talented actors in the industry who share a strong bond of friendship. They made their Bollywood debut in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

Karan Johar and Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol are close friends in the Bollywood film industry. Their friendship dates back to the early 1990s when Kajol starred in Karan Johar's "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai"

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor share a close and special bond that goes beyond their professional collaboration since 'Ishaqzaade'.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have worked together in several films and have developed a close friendship over the years.

