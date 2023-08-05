Entertainment

Friends to Never Have I Ever: 5 Netflix shows that speak friendship

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Is a classic sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004 and captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The show revolves around six friends living in New York City

Sex Education

It revolves around Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student. Utilizing his unique insight into human sexuality, Otis teams up with Maeve, a rebellious classmate

Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie's lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and want to marry each other 

The Big Bang Theory

Is a popular sitcom that ran from 2007 to 2019, focusing on the lives of socially awkward physicists Leonard and Sheldon, their friends Howard and Raj, and Penny

Never Have I Ever

Is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows the life of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenager, as she navigates the challenges of high school

