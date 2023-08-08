'The Dark Knight' to 'Avengers: Endgame': 7 best superhero movies

Entertainment
These superhero movies have left an indelible mark on cinema, combining thrilling action with intricate characters and thought-provoking themes.
Christopher Nolan's masterpiece features Christian Bale as Batman, exploring the psychological depths of heroism and villainy.
A groundbreaking animated film that introduces multiple Spider-People from different dimensions.
This trailblazing film not only showcases action but also addresses cultural and social issues.
Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian warrior brings depth to a character synonymous with strength.
Robert Downey Jr.'s charismatic performance as Tony Stark launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A gritty portrayal of Wolverine's final chapter, displaying Hugh Jackman's emotional range and depth.
A climactic culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering epic battles and emotional farewells.