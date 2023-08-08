Entertainment

'The Dark Knight' to 'Avengers: Endgame': 7 best superhero movies

These superhero movies have left an indelible mark on cinema, combining thrilling action with intricate characters and thought-provoking themes.

Image credits: Google

The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan's masterpiece features Christian Bale as Batman, exploring the psychological depths of heroism and villainy.

Image credits: Google

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

A groundbreaking animated film that introduces multiple Spider-People from different dimensions.

Image credits: Google

Black Panther

This trailblazing film not only showcases action but also addresses cultural and social issues.

Image credits: Google

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian warrior brings depth to a character synonymous with strength.

Image credits: Google

Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s charismatic performance as Tony Stark launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image credits: Google

Logan

A gritty portrayal of Wolverine's final chapter, displaying Hugh Jackman's emotional range and depth.

Image credits: Google

Avengers: Endgame

A climactic culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering epic battles and emotional farewells.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One