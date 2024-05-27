Entertainment

Nita, Mukesh Ambani gifts Anant-Radhika Rs 640 crore villa in Dubai

Image credits: Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12, 2024.

Image credits: social media

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding festivities

Their 2nd pre-wedding festivities will take place from May 27 to May 30, 2024.

Image credits: social media

Rs 640 crore villa

As per reports, Ahead of their wedding, parents Ambani have gifted a Rs 640 crore villa to the soon-to-be couple.

Image credits: Instagram

Location

The grand villa is located in Dubai and has a 70-meter private beach.

Image credits: social media

Inside the villa

It also has 10 luxurious bedrooms and the villa is made of Italian marble.

Image credits: Instagram

Inside the villa

It has a huge dining room and an in-built swimming pool.

Image credits: social media

Expensive gift

It is said to be the most expensive gift from Mukesh and Nita Ambani's side.

Image credits: Our own
