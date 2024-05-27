Entertainment

Hardik Pandya opens up about marriage challenges with Natasa Stankovic

Image credits: Instagram

Engagement and MarriagePublic Message

Hardik shared in their wedding video how Natasa's warmth helped him grow personally and professionally.

Image credits: Instagram@natasastankovic__

Parental Joy

The couple has a 3-year-old son named Agastya Pandya.

Image credits: our own

Separation Rumours

Speculation about their separation arose after Natasa removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.

Image credits: others

Wealth Impact

If the divorce rumours are true, Hardik's net worth, currently Rs. 165 crores, could see a significant reduction.

Image credits: others

Renewal of Vows

Hardik and Natasa renewed their vows in a grand ceremony in February 2023

Image credits: Instagram

Divorce Speculations

Reports suggest that Natasa could receive 70% of Hardik's property if they divorce.

Image credits: Hardik Pandya instagram

Engagement and Marriage

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married in May 2020.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One