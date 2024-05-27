Entertainment
Hardik shared in their wedding video how Natasa's warmth helped him grow personally and professionally.
The couple has a 3-year-old son named Agastya Pandya.
Speculation about their separation arose after Natasa removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.
If the divorce rumours are true, Hardik's net worth, currently Rs. 165 crores, could see a significant reduction.
Hardik and Natasa renewed their vows in a grand ceremony in February 2023
Reports suggest that Natasa could receive 70% of Hardik's property if they divorce.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married in May 2020.