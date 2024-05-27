Entertainment

THIS Baahubali star will play villain in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

'Sikandar'

Salman Khan sparked excitement after he announced his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' release date

The actor stated that he has locked the Eid window for next year for his upcoming project with AR Murugadoss, as well as the film's title. 

Lead actress

Along with Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna will take the starring role.

Villain's role

However, according to reports, Sathyaraj from Baahubali would play the villain.

In a recent interview, producer Chithra Laksmanan said that South actor Sathyaraj will portray the villain in Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Sathyaraj

Sathyaraj is best known for his role as Kattapa in Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali'.

Film shoot locations

The film's shot will begin in June in locations such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe.

