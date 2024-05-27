THIS Baahubali star will play villain in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Entertainment
Salman Khan sparked excitement after he announced his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.
The actor stated that he has locked the Eid window for next year for his upcoming project with AR Murugadoss, as well as the film's title.
Along with Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna will take the starring role.
However, according to reports, Sathyaraj from Baahubali would play the villain.
In a recent interview, producer Chithra Laksmanan said that South actor Sathyaraj will portray the villain in Salman Khan's Sikandar.
Sathyaraj is best known for his role as Kattapa in Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali'.
The film's shot will begin in June in locations such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe.