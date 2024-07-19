Entertainment

Hardik Pandya divorce: A look at his net worth, car collection & more

Announced separation

India star cricketer Hardik Pandya in an Instagram post on Thursday announced that he and wife Natasa Stankovic have 'mutually parted ways'.

Highly-rated cricketer

Hardik Pandya has been one of the most highly-rated Indian all-rounders in modern era, and stands as one of the biggest clutch players India has ever produced

His net worth

Hardik Pandya, Team India vice-captain and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians captain's, estimated net worth is $11.4 million which is over Rs 94 crore (approximately).

IPL salary

The Indian all-rounder captained Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, and has made approx Rs 74.3 crore from IPL salaries.

Properties

The 30-year old owns a penthouse in Vadodara worth Rs 3.1 crore and has a lavish apartment in Bandra worth Rs 30 crore.

Endorsements

Pandya has brand endorsements with Gulf Oil, Star Sports, Gillette, Boat, Dream 11, Amazon, and Oppo. If reports are to be believed, he charges Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement.

Car collections

Hardik Pandya is also the proud owner of a garage that is home to posh cars like Mercedes AMG G63, Audi A6, Jeep Compass, and Land Rover Range Rover, among others.

