Happy Father's Day 2024: 7 Bollywood films to watch with your dad

Entertainment
Celebrate Father's Day by watching Bollywood movie that highlights special bond between fathers, their children. Enjoy these heartwarming, inspiring, entertaining films together
Piku explores the relationship between a father and daughter, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The film beautifully portrays the everyday struggles
Based on a true story, 'Dangal' follows Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan) who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers
Chachi 420 is a comedy-drama featuring Kamal Haasan. The story revolves around a father who disguises himself as a nanny to be closer to his daughter after a divorce
Ajay Devgn stars as a devoted father who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family when they are implicated in a crime
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, 102 Not Out is a heartwarming comedy about a 102-year-old man determined to break the record for the oldest living person
This family drama revolves around the Kapoor family, focusing on the relationships between the family members, including the father, played by Rajat Kapoor
Waqt features Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in a father-son story about life lessons, responsibilities, and growing up. The film combines drama, comedy