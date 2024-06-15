Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal announced their wedding date and unique invitation. Years of romance will end in a Mumbai wedding for the stars.
From their magazine-style invitation to their wedding date and venue, here's everything about the Bollywood wedding.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will marry in Mumbai on June 23, 2024.
A leaked wedding invitation appeared online. Sonakshi and Zaheer's holiday shot graces the magazine-style cover. The candid snapshot shows both kissing.
The invite says, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true." The wedding invite also details the venue, time, and dress code. Also shared an audio message.
The wedding invite also said, "Dress code: formal and festive, just don't wear read."
Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invitation states that the ceremonies would begin at 8 p.m. The pair is expected to marry legally, according to previous reports.
Besides family, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and others