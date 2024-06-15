 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal announced their wedding date and unique invitation. Years of romance will end in a Mumbai wedding for the stars.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI

From their magazine-style invitation to their wedding date and venue, here's everything about the Bollywood wedding.

Wedding date

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will marry in Mumbai on June 23, 2024.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer wedding

A leaked wedding invitation appeared online. Sonakshi and Zaheer's holiday shot graces the magazine-style cover. The candid snapshot shows both kissing.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer wedding

The invite says, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true." The wedding invite also details the venue, time, and dress code. Also shared an audio message.

Wedding dress code

The wedding invite also said, "Dress code: formal and festive, just don't wear read." 

The wedding will take place at Bastian in Mumbai

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invitation states that the ceremonies would begin at 8 p.m. The pair is expected to marry legally, according to previous reports.

Wedding guest list

Besides family, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and others

