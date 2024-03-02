Entertainment

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 6 best movies of the actor

Image credits: Instagram

Heropanti (2014)

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the romantic action film ' Heropanti' and his chemistry with co-star Kriti Sanon, and its entertaining action sequences.

Image credits: Instagram

Baaghi (2016)

In 'Baaghi', Tiger Shroff's role was fierce and action-packed with gripping storyline, and intense fight sequences. 

Image credits: Instagram

Baaghi 2 (2018)

n the sequel to the original 'Baaghi', Tiger Shroff's high-octane action scenes, coupled with an engaging storyline and strong performances, contributed to its massive popularity.

Image credits: Instagram

War (2019)

Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in this action-packed thriller was incredible athleticism and held his own in intense action sequences opposite the seasoned star.

Image credits: Instagram

Munna Michael (2017)

Tiger Shroff played the role of a street dancer who idolizes Michael Jackson. Tiger's dance performances, especially his tribute to Michael Jackson, were widely praised.

Image credits: Instagram

Baaghi 3 (2020)

The third installment in the 'Baaghi' series, directed by Ahmed Khan, featured Tiger Shroff in yet another action-packed role. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One