Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 6 best movies of the actor

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the romantic action film ' Heropanti' and his chemistry with co-star Kriti Sanon, and its entertaining action sequences.
In 'Baaghi', Tiger Shroff's role was fierce and action-packed with gripping storyline, and intense fight sequences.
n the sequel to the original 'Baaghi', Tiger Shroff's high-octane action scenes, coupled with an engaging storyline and strong performances, contributed to its massive popularity.
Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in this action-packed thriller was incredible athleticism and held his own in intense action sequences opposite the seasoned star.
Tiger Shroff played the role of a street dancer who idolizes Michael Jackson. Tiger's dance performances, especially his tribute to Michael Jackson, were widely praised.
The third installment in the 'Baaghi' series, directed by Ahmed Khan, featured Tiger Shroff in yet another action-packed role.