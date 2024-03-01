Did you know Katrina Kaif was the fourth girl in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'?

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif recently opened up about her decades-long journey in the film industry, including her early years.
In an interview, Katrina said that she was originally cast as the fourth female in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', but her role was deleted from the final script.
During the chat, Katrina Kaif mentioned, "I was the fourth girl; that character got cut."
The film was directed and produced by Siddharth Anand and was released in 2008, and was a commercial success.
Ranbir Kapoor acted in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', alongside three female actors: Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone.
The film follows the role played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young playboy who encounters three young women at various stages of his life, forcing him to learn and evolve as a person.