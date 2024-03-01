Entertainment

Did you know Katrina Kaif was the fourth girl in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently opened up about her decades-long journey in the film industry, including her early years. 

Katrina Kaif was part of 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'?

In an interview, Katrina said that she was originally cast as the fourth female in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', but her role was deleted from the final script.

Katrina Kaif's quote

During the chat, Katrina Kaif mentioned, "I was the fourth girl; that character got cut."

'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

The film was directed and produced by Siddharth Anand and was released in 2008, and was a commercial success.

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

Ranbir Kapoor acted in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', alongside three female actors: Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone.

'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

The film follows the role played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young playboy who encounters three young women at various stages of his life, forcing him to learn and evolve as a person.

