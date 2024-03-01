'Half Lion': Amitabh Bachchan to play former PM Narasimha Rao?

Entertainment
In the most recent update, Applause Entertainment has collaborated with Aha Studio to create a biographical series titled 'Half Lion'.
According to reliable reports, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan is the frontrunner to play Rao in the biopic helmed by Prakash Jha.
Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao was just posthumously honored with India's highest civilian accolade, the Bharat Ratna.
However, no formal confirmation has been issued yet. 'Half Lion' dives into Prime Minister Narasimha Rao's tremendous contribution to India's post-independence development.
The bilingual biographical series focuses on the life of late Prime Minister Narasimha Rao.
The series 'Half Lion' is slated to premiere in the second half of 2024 and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.