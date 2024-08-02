Entertainment

Happy Birthday Siddharth Roy Kapur: Know net worth, assets of producer

Siddharth Roy Kapur shifted from Disney India MD to a leading film producer. With a net worth of ₹7 crores to ₹37 crores, his industry impact is significant

Image credits: IMDb

Background and Career

Siddharth Roy Kapur is a distinguished figure in the Indian film industry, known for his journey from Managing Director of Disney India to a celebrated film producer

Image credits: IMDb

Founding Roy Kapur Films

Kapur established Roy Kapur Films, which has become a notable name in the industry. The company has been behind several successful and critically acclaimed films

Image credits: IMDb

Net Worth Range

As of 2024, Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth is estimated to be between ₹7 crores and ₹37 crores (approximately $1 Million to $5 Million)

Image credits: IMDb

Box Office Hits

Kapur's production credits include some of Bollywood's most popular films. Hits like Dangal, Pihu, The Sky Is Pink, Barfi, Kai Po Che have contributed significantly

Image credits: IMDb

Personal Milestones

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who turns 46 on August 2, is married to acclaimed actress Vidya Balan. The couple is known for their high-profile appearances

Image credits: IMDb

Impact on Indian Cinema

Kapur's influence extends beyond his financial success. His role in producing diverse and successful films has cemented his status as a significant contributor to Indian cinema

Image credits: IMDb

Combined Net Worth with Vidya Balan

Together with his wife Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur's financial standing is even more impressive. Their combined net worth underscores their successful careers

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One