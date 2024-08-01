Did Lovekesh Kataria earn more than Rs 25 lakh in Boss OTT 3?

Entertainment
Bigg Boss OTT 3's evolving plot and tremendous drama have had viewers hooked to their screens. Fans' emotional reactions to the show's surprising eliminations increase intrigue.
Naezy, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao are the top five contenders heading into the finals.
The recent Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria eliminations have caused a stir. Fans protested Lovekesh Kataria's removal, calling him the "deserving winner."
Lovekesh earned money on the show despite not reaching the final week. His earnings reportedly exceeded three times the Rs. 25 lakh reward money.
Lovekesh spent 40 days—six weeks—on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Siaset said that Lovekesh charged Rs. 2-3 lakh every episode, totalling Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1.2 crore for his tenure.
These excellent gains greatly exceed the legitimate award money, making his expulsion more contentious among his followers.
Armaan Malik, was apparently one of the highest-paid. Siaset said Armaan earned Rs. 2 lakh every episode, or Rs. 14 lakh weekly.
Armaan, a rich YouTuber, earned Rs. 50 lakh on the show. Vishal Pandey earned Rs. 2 lakh weekly, totalling Rs. 10 lakh for his five-week Bigg Boss OTT 3 stint.