7 movies based on India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Sanjay Gupta's crime drama, based on Hussain Zaidi's book "Dongri to Dubai," delves into the Mumbai underworld's ascent.

Once upon a time in Mumbai Doobara

"Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara" narrates the tale of Shoaib (Akshay Kumar), an underworld don who, in the past, eliminated his own mentor.

Coffee with D

It narrates the fictional story about a journalist who interviews Dawood Ibrahim

D-Day

Wali Khan, an intelligence officer, leads a skilled team on a mission to apprehend Goldman, one of India's most wanted terrorists.

D

"D" is a 2005 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller directed by Vishram Sawant. Co-written by Manish Gupta and Ram Gopal Varma, the film unfolds as a gripping crime narrative.

Company:

It tells the true story behind India's biggest underworld enterprise, D Company, a Mumbai-based underworld gang headed by Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Black Friday

The story narrates the serial blasts that shook Mumbai in 1993. Vijay Maurya played the role of Dawood Ibrahim

