Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor; celebs raise the style bar

Celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others, were seen in the city, showcasing glamour with their distinctive styles.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

 Malaika Arora was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. She appeared radiant in her light green workout outfit.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport looking elegant in a beautiful white kurta set with emroidered dupatta.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rhea Chakarobarty

Rhea was papped outside her gym in Bandra, wearing gym attire with red sports bra and black jogger pants. 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ishan Khatter

Ishan Khatter looked dapper in gym attire with grey vest paired with grey cargo pants as he posed for the paps.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was spotted outside a cage. She donned a stylish jumped suit and complemented her look with black glasses.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sported a casual look in grey sweatshirt and tied hair complemented with chic sun glasses.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu was seen returning from the gym, dressed in an all-black workout ensemble, as she graciously smiled for the paparazzi.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
