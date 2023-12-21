Govinda turns 60: 7 best movies of comedy king

Entertainment
As we honor Govinda Ahuja on his birthday, let's explore a diverse list of 7 movies, both his comedic brilliance and poignant performances, showcasing the versatility of the actor.
In this comedy, Govinda is Raja, a carefree young man who becomes an accidental guardian to a child, blending humor and heartwarming moments.
Govinda plays Karan, a tough but compassionate police officer, navigating action-packed sequences and a romantic subplot.
Govinda shines as Raju, a witty coolie who impersonates a wealthy man to win the love of his life, sparking hilarious consequences.
Govinda's character, Krishna, faces societal challenges and heart-wrenching choices in this emotional drama exploring love and sacrifice.
As Raja, Govinda delivers laughs and chaos when his character clashes with a wealthy man over love, leading to uproarious situations.
Govinda portrays Bunnu, a charming, ambitious young man entangled in a comic web of misunderstandings and mistaken identities.
Govinda plays Raja, wrongly accused of murder, navigating a suspenseful plot to clear his name and unveil the true culprit.