Entertainment

Spotted: Shahid Kapoor To Karishma Kapoor; celebs exude glamour

Prominent figures like Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and others were sighted in the city, elevating the fashion standards.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan looked elegant in v-neck black jumpsuit as she smiled for the paps at an event.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were photographed smiling for the paps. They both exuded style in gym outfits.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Orry

Orry was spotted at Mumbai airport donning a stylish outfit with leather brown jackets and pants.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jawal showcased a sophisticated sense of fashion, donning a chic eagle-patterned shirt elegantly paired with black trousers.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and her husband were spotted at the airport. While Sunny exuded glamour in black denim paired with designer pants, her hubby looked dapper in brown blazer.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was spotted in Bandra looking absolutely chic in white-black tees paired with white pants.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor sported a casual yet chic look wearing a black oversized sweatshirt paired with jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
