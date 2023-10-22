Entertainment

Raghav Chadha has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Parineeti Chopra

The AAP leader shared a number of unseen images from their courting days, as well as an endearing note for his wifey.

Sharing the pictures he wrote, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable." 

"You bring SO much joy into my world. On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are," he continued. 

He further wrote, "Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together."

He concluded the post by saying, "Happy Birthday Wifey!"

Parineeti Chopra was quick to reply to her husband's post. "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!" she wrote in the comment section. 

