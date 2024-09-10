Entertainment

Manju Warrier net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Image credits: our own

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, a leading Indian actress, started her career in Malayalam cinema and has collaborated with top stars in Bollywood and South Indian films.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Versatile Talent

Known for her versatility and impressive acting skills, Manju Warrier is currently the highest-paid actress in Malayalam cinema.


 

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth

With a net worth estimated at Rs 142 crore, Manju Warrier stands out as a leading actress, bolstered by brand endorsements and partnerships.

 

Image credits: others

Fan Following

Manju Warrier, often called the 'Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema,' has a massive fan following and is renowned for her successful comeback after 15 years.

Image credits: Instagram

Movie Remuneration

The actress commands between Rs 50 lakhs to 1 crore per movie, including notable Tamil hits like 'Thunivu' and 'Asuran,' with 'Thunivu' earning her Rs 1 crore.


 

Image credits: Instagram

Social Media

Beyond her acting career, Warrier is active on social media and charges Rs 75 lakhs for endorsements, showcasing her influence and popularity.

Image credits: others
Find Next One