Manju Warrier net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Entertainment
Manju Warrier, a leading Indian actress, started her career in Malayalam cinema and has collaborated with top stars in Bollywood and South Indian films.
Known for her versatility and impressive acting skills, Manju Warrier is currently the highest-paid actress in Malayalam cinema.
With a net worth estimated at Rs 142 crore, Manju Warrier stands out as a leading actress, bolstered by brand endorsements and partnerships.
Manju Warrier, often called the 'Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema,' has a massive fan following and is renowned for her successful comeback after 15 years.
The actress commands between Rs 50 lakhs to 1 crore per movie, including notable Tamil hits like 'Thunivu' and 'Asuran,' with 'Thunivu' earning her Rs 1 crore.
Beyond her acting career, Warrier is active on social media and charges Rs 75 lakhs for endorsements, showcasing her influence and popularity.