Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 7 best films of the actress

Kriti Kharbanda is a talented Indian actress who has appeared in several movies across different Indian film industries. Here are five of her notable films.

Image credits: Instagram/ Kriti Kharbanda

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

In this Hindi-language film, Kriti played the lead role opposite Rajkummar Rao, and her performance was well-received.

Image credits: IMDb

14 Phere (2021)

Kriti starred in this Hindi-language romantic comedy alongside Vikrant Massey, and her performance was praised by both audiences and critics.

Image credits: IMDb

Guest iin London (2017)

Kriti appeared in this Hindi comedy film alongside Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan, showcasing her acting skills.

Image credits: IMDb

Googly (2013)

This Kannada-language romantic comedy was a breakthrough for Kriti and established her as a popular actress in the South Indian film industry.

Image credits: IMDb

Taish (2020)

Kriti was part of the ensemble cast in this ZEE5 original film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, which received critical acclaim.

Image credits: IMDb
