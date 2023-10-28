Happy Birthday Aditi Rao: 5 stylish ensembles to steal from her closet

Entertainment
Aditi Rao looks absolutely gorgeous in this off-shoulder, duck blue dress. It's a must-add to your collection for special occasions.
Aditi Rao looks stunning in a creamy peach-colored lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and embroidery.
Aditi Rao looks breathtaking in a light lavender dress adorned with feather details, accentuating her figure. This dress is a wardrobe essential for an elegant evening.
This sophisticated deep pink work outfit exudes style and confidence.
This casually chic ensemble featuring a floral-printed tube top with sleeves and ripped jeans is a must-add for your casual outings.