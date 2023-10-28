Entertainment

Happy Birthday Aditi Rao: 5 stylish ensembles to steal from her closet

Image credits: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari

Duck Blue Off - Shoulder Dress

Aditi Rao looks absolutely gorgeous in this off-shoulder, duck blue dress. It's a must-add to your collection for special occasions.

Image credits: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari

Creamy Peach Lehnga

Aditi Rao looks stunning in a creamy peach-colored lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments and embroidery.

Image credits: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari

Light Lavender Dress

Aditi Rao looks breathtaking in a light lavender dress adorned with feather details, accentuating her figure. This dress is a wardrobe essential for an elegant evening.

Image credits: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari

Deep Pink Formals

This sophisticated deep pink work outfit exudes style and confidence.

Image credits: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari

Ragged Jeanz and Sleeved Tube Top

This casually chic ensemble featuring a floral-printed tube top with sleeves and ripped jeans is a must-add for your casual outings.

Image credits: Instagram/ Aditi Rao Hydari
