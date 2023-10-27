7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

Entertainment
Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor will come together in Koratala Siva's Telugu movie "Devara." The movie is expected to release in april next year.
Deepika and Hritik will be the lead actors of Siddharth Anand directorial upcoming hindi film "Fighter"
This exciting duo is already creating a buzz after the teaser release of their upcoming film "Animal" which will hit theatres on 1st December 2023.
This duo is preparing for january release of their science fiction epic "Kalki 2898 AD" directed by Nag Ashwin.
Kriti and Shahid are going to star together in a yet untitled movie directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sen; going to be released next year.
Ranbir and Sai have recently been revealed as the chosen actors for the portrayal of Lord Ram and Sita Maa in Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic "Ramayana."
Katrina and Vijay will come together for Sriram Raghavan's directorial "Merry Christmas" which is set to release in December this year.