7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor

Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor will come together in Koratala Siva's Telugu movie "Devara." The movie is expected to release in april next year.

Hritik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Hritik will be the lead actors of Siddharth Anand directorial upcoming hindi film "Fighter"

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

This exciting duo is already creating a buzz after the teaser release of their upcoming film "Animal" which will hit theatres on 1st December 2023.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

This duo is preparing for january release of their science fiction epic "Kalki 2898 AD" directed by Nag Ashwin.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Kriti and Shahid are going to star together in a yet untitled movie directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sen; going to be released next year.

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir and Sai have recently been revealed as the chosen actors for the portrayal of Lord Ram and Sita Maa in Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic "Ramayana."

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kai

Katrina and Vijay will come together for Sriram Raghavan's directorial "Merry Christmas" which is set to release in December this year.

