Tejas: 5 reasons to skip this Kangana Ranaut starrer

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas released today and as the first reviews pour in, we bring to you 5 reasons why this movie might not be a great watch
It's a Kangana Ranaut show, anyone else can hardly shine. Her character hardly has a graph or anything. It ends where it started
The film takes the plot to more ludicrous and exaggerated levels, such as an attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi, which could make the storyline feel far-fetched and unrealistic
It's unpardonable in 2023 to have bad VFX in a movie based on war-planes and fighter jets. It simply looks very childish and not at all convincing
The movie features a snatch-and-grab operation similar to the one in the film Uri, includes references to 'ghar mein ghus ke maarna' which may come across as clichéd
Stereotypical elements such as a mastermind villain from Pakistan, who is pure evil has the name 'Sar Qalam'- yes, it's that literal!