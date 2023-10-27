Entertainment

Tejas: 5 reasons to skip this Kangana Ranaut starrer

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas released today and as the first reviews pour in, we bring to you 5 reasons why this movie might not be a great watch

Image credits: IMDB

Main Star Dominance

It's a Kangana Ranaut show, anyone else can hardly shine. Her character hardly has a graph or anything. It ends where it started

Image credits: IMDB

Exaggerated Storytelling

The film takes the plot to more ludicrous and exaggerated levels, such as an attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi, which could make the storyline feel far-fetched and unrealistic

Image credits: IMDB

Bad VFX

It's unpardonable in 2023 to have bad VFX in a movie based on war-planes and fighter jets. It simply looks very childish and not at all convincing

Image credits: IMDB

Clichéd Plot Elements

The movie features a snatch-and-grab operation similar to the one in the film Uri, includes references to 'ghar mein ghus ke maarna' which may come across as clichéd

Image credits: IMDB

Stereotypical Elements

Stereotypical elements such as a mastermind villain from Pakistan, who is pure evil has the name 'Sar Qalam'- yes, it's that literal!

Image credits: IMDB
