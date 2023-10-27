Entertainment
Known as the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan is among the most iconic and influential actors in the Indian film industry.
A former Miss World and a renowned actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her beauty and exceptional acting skills.
While primarily associated with South Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has contributed significantly to Hindi cinema.
Tabu is a highly acclaimed actress known for her versatile roles and exceptional acting skills.
Juhi Chawla is a celebrated actress known for her vivaciousness and her roles in iconic films of the 90s.
Zeenat Aman is a legendary actress known for her bold and charismatic performances in the 70s and 80s Bollywood films.
Sushmita Sen is an Indian film actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe pageant of 1994. She will be celebrating her 48th birthdau this year.