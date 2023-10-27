Entertainment

Shah Rukh to Aishwarya Rai-7 Bollywood celebs birthdays In November

November 2nd - Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan is among the most iconic and influential actors in the Indian film industry.

November 1st- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A former Miss World and a renowned actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her beauty and exceptional acting skills.
 

November 7th - Kamal Haasan

While primarily associated with South Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has contributed significantly to Hindi cinema.

November 4th - Tabu

Tabu is a highly acclaimed actress known for her versatile roles and exceptional acting skills.

November 12th - Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is a celebrated actress known for her vivaciousness and her roles in iconic films of the 90s.

November 19th - Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman is a legendary actress known for her bold and charismatic performances in the 70s and 80s Bollywood films.

November 19th - Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is an Indian film actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe pageant of 1994. She will be celebrating her 48th birthdau this year.

