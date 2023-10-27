Entertainment

Happy Birthday Dileep: 7 best films of Malayalam actor

Dileep turned 56 years old today (Oct 27). He has been a part of many successful films in his career. Here are seven highly acclaimed movies featuring Dileep.

"Two Countries" (2015)

This comedy-drama explores cultural differences between India and Canada. Dileep's performance in the lead role was well-received.

"Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel" (2019)

In this comedy-drama, Dileep plays the role of a stuttering lawyer. The film was a success, and Dileep's performance was praised.

"C.I.D. Moosa" (2003)

This action-comedy film directed by Johnny Antony was a commercial hit, and Dileep's portrayal of the bumbling detective C.I.D. Moosa was well-received.

"Professor Dinkan" (2018)

This fantasy comedy film featured Dileep as a magician. Though it received mixed reviews, Dileep's performance was noted.

"My Boss" (2012)

This romantic comedy features Dileep and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and Dileep's performance was praised.

"Kalyanaraman" (2002)

Another comedy film that was a box office success, "Kalyanaraman" is known for its humorous plot and Dileep's entertaining performance.

"Meesa Madhavan" (2002)

This film is considered one of the iconic movies in Dileep's career. It's a comedy-drama that was a major hit and elevated Dileep's status in the industry.

