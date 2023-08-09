Entertainment

Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her

This South Indian actress was born on August 9. She made her film debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru 2007, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South.

Education of Underprivileged Children

Hansika is actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, providing financial support for the education of 25 underprivileged children.

Brand Ambassador

She serves as the Brand Ambassador for 'Chennai becomes Pink', a awareness initiative aimed at promoting breast cancer awareness among urban women.

Raised by single mother

Hansika's father left the family when she was very young, and she was solely raised by her mother.

Buddha devotee

She is a genuine adherent of the Buddha. Hansika trusts in peacefulness.

Child Actress

She received the Favorite Child Award during the Star Parivaar Awards. She also appeared as one of the children in 'Koi Mil Gaya', alongside Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan.

Television journey

Hansika started her TV vocation with a sequential, Shaka Laka Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga

Madurai shrine

Hansika boasts an incredibly enthusiastic fan base, and her admirers have even constructed a shrine in Madurai dedicated to her.

