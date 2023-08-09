Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her

Entertainment
This South Indian actress was born on August 9. She made her film debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru 2007, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South.
Hansika is actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, providing financial support for the education of 25 underprivileged children.
She serves as the Brand Ambassador for 'Chennai becomes Pink', a awareness initiative aimed at promoting breast cancer awareness among urban women.
Hansika's father left the family when she was very young, and she was solely raised by her mother.
She is a genuine adherent of the Buddha. Hansika trusts in peacefulness.
She received the Favorite Child Award during the Star Parivaar Awards. She also appeared as one of the children in 'Koi Mil Gaya', alongside Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan.
Hansika started her TV vocation with a sequential, Shaka Laka Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga
Hansika boasts an incredibly enthusiastic fan base, and her admirers have even constructed a shrine in Madurai dedicated to her.