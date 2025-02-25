Entertainment
You will be surprised to know that there is a couple in Bollywood who do not talk without abusive language.
You will be surprised to know that the couple who talk to each other by abusing each other are none other than Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has talked about her chemistry with her husband in many interviews. She has also made many revelations, which have been quite shocking.
Recently, Govinda's wife, who attended a podcast, spoke openly about her personal life. She said that they do not talk to each other without using abusive language.
Sunita Ahuja said that even after years of marriage, it does not feel like they are husband and wife. The chemistry between them is completely different from other married couples.
Govinda's wife revealed in an interview that she had also received offers for films, but she likes to stay away from makeup and shooting, so she did not act.
Let us tell you that Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987. During this time, Govinda had become a well-known name in the film industry. However, he kept his marriage a secret.
