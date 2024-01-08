Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie; winners this year

Entertainment
The 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' won big, 'Barbie' wins the first ever 'Cinematic, Box-office achievement award'. Let's check winners
Oppenheimer won the Best Film - Motion Picture (Drama) award at the 81st Golden Globe
Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award in the drama category. He played the role of 'Oppenheimer' in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Robert Downey Jr. played the antagonist in 'Oppenheimer' and won the Golden Globe for the best Supporting Male actor in Drama category
Elizabeth Debicki famous for her role as Princess Diana in the celerated Netflix series 'The Crown' win the Best Actor female in a supporting role
The TV series won the best Drama series category at the 81st Golden Globe awards held at Beverly Hills
Christopher Nolan won the best director award for 'Oppenheimer'
'Barbie' won the first ever Cinematic and Box-office achievement Award