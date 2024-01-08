Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie; winners this year

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' won big, 'Barbie' wins the first ever 'Cinematic, Box-office achievement award'. Let's check winners

Image credits: IMDB/Instagram

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer won the Best Film - Motion Picture (Drama) award at the 81st Golden Globe

Image credits: IMDb

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award in the drama category. He played the role of 'Oppenheimer' in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Image credits: Twitter

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. played the antagonist in 'Oppenheimer' and won the Golden Globe for the best Supporting Male actor in Drama category

Image credits: Instagram

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki famous for her role as Princess Diana in the celerated Netflix series 'The Crown' win the Best Actor female in a supporting role

Image credits: Instagram

Succession

The TV series won the best Drama series category at the 81st Golden Globe awards held at Beverly Hills

Image credits: IMDb

Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan won the best director award for 'Oppenheimer'

Image credits: Instagram

Barbie

'Barbie' won the first ever Cinematic and Box-office achievement Award

Image credits: Instagram
