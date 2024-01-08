Entertainment

Happy Birthday Yash: 7 best films of KGF star

Yash, a talented actor from the Kannada film industry, has been a part of several successful and acclaimed movies. Here are seven of his notable films.

Image credits: our own

"Googly" (2013)

This romantic comedy-drama showcased Yash in the role of Sharath, a carefree guy who falls in love. The film was a commercial success and contributed to Yash's rising popularity.

Image credits: our own

"Gajakesari" (2014)

Yash played the role of Krishna, a brave soldier, in this action-packed historical drama. The movie received positive reviews for its action sequences and Yash's performance.

Image credits: our own

"KGF: Chapter 1" (2018)

This action-packed film elevated Yash to national fame. He portrayed the role of Rocky, a rebellious character in the world of gold mining.

Image credits: our own

"Moggina Manasu" (2008)

Yash's performance in this romantic drama earned him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film explored relationships and youth-centric themes.

Image credits: our own

"Masterpiece" (2015)

In this action thriller, Yash played the role of Yuva, a young man seeking vengeance against a corrupt politician.

Image credits: our own

"Santhu Straight Forward" (2016)

Yash portrayed the character of Santhu, an upright young man entangled in family issues. The film was appreciated for its storyline and performances.

Image credits: our own

"Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari" (2014)

Yash starred opposite Radhika Pandit in this romantic drama. His portrayal of a rebellious youngster alongside Radhika's character won hearts and became a commercial success.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One