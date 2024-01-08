Happy Birthday Yash: 7 best films of KGF star

Entertainment
Yash, a talented actor from the Kannada film industry, has been a part of several successful and acclaimed movies. Here are seven of his notable films.
This romantic comedy-drama showcased Yash in the role of Sharath, a carefree guy who falls in love. The film was a commercial success and contributed to Yash's rising popularity.
Yash played the role of Krishna, a brave soldier, in this action-packed historical drama. The movie received positive reviews for its action sequences and Yash's performance.
This action-packed film elevated Yash to national fame. He portrayed the role of Rocky, a rebellious character in the world of gold mining.
Yash's performance in this romantic drama earned him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film explored relationships and youth-centric themes.
In this action thriller, Yash played the role of Yuva, a young man seeking vengeance against a corrupt politician.
Yash portrayed the character of Santhu, an upright young man entangled in family issues. The film was appreciated for its storyline and performances.
Yash starred opposite Radhika Pandit in this romantic drama. His portrayal of a rebellious youngster alongside Radhika's character won hearts and became a commercial success.