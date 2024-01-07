'Captain Miller': 7 reasons to watch Dhanush's film

Entertainment
The film stars Dhanush in the titular role and is set in the pre-independent era. Captain Miller will be released on January 12 in cinemas.
Besides Dhanush, the film also features Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nassar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan.
Per its IMDb description, the film is set in the 1930s-1940s British India and "follows an outlaw called Miller who engages in bloody loots, heists, and assaults."
Captain Miller will see music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Nagooran Ramachandran.
The plot for the film was written in 2018, but Dhanush agreed to the project only in 2020.
The film is set in the 1930s, and the title is a play on Tom Hanks' 1998 film Saving Private Ryan.