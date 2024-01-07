Entertainment

Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the actor

As we commemorate the birth anniversary of late Irrfan Khan, we take a poignant journey through the cinematic masterpieces. Here's a list of the late actor's 7 best movies

Image credits: IMDb

Talvar (2015)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this crime drama is based on the Noida double murder case of 2008. Irrfan Khan played the role of Ashwin Kumar, a CBI officer investigating the case

Image credits: IMDb

Piku (2015)

In this comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, Irrfan Khan played the character of Rana Chaudhary, a cab company owner who gets entangled in the complex relationship dynamics

Image credits: IMDb

Hindi Medium (2017)

In this satirical comedy-drama Irrfan Khan portrayed the role of a man who aspires to provide his daughter with the best education by trying to get her admitted to an elite school

Image credits: IMDb

Life of Pi (2012)

Irrfan Khan played the adult Pi Patel, narrating his incredible journey of survival on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger

Image credits: IMDb

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Irrfan Khan played the role of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian army soldier who becomes a notorious dacoit. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor

Image credits: IMDb

Maqbool (2003)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Macbeth. Irrfan Khan played the character of Miyan Maqbool, a modern-day Macbeth

Image credits: IMDb

The Lunchbox (2013)

Directed by Ritesh Batra, this film is a heartwarming story of a mistaken lunchbox delivery that leads to an unexpected friendship between two lonely individuals

Image credits: IMDb
