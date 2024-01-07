Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the actor

Entertainment
As we commemorate the birth anniversary of late Irrfan Khan, we take a poignant journey through the cinematic masterpieces. Here's a list of the late actor's 7 best movies
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this crime drama is based on the Noida double murder case of 2008. Irrfan Khan played the role of Ashwin Kumar, a CBI officer investigating the case
In this comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, Irrfan Khan played the character of Rana Chaudhary, a cab company owner who gets entangled in the complex relationship dynamics
In this satirical comedy-drama Irrfan Khan portrayed the role of a man who aspires to provide his daughter with the best education by trying to get her admitted to an elite school
Irrfan Khan played the adult Pi Patel, narrating his incredible journey of survival on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger
Irrfan Khan played the role of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian army soldier who becomes a notorious dacoit. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Macbeth. Irrfan Khan played the character of Miyan Maqbool, a modern-day Macbeth
Directed by Ritesh Batra, this film is a heartwarming story of a mistaken lunchbox delivery that leads to an unexpected friendship between two lonely individuals