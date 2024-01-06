SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game

Entertainment
Prominent figures like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others were spotted in the city showing their impeccable style. Let's check out their pictures
Malaika Arora was seen wearing a yellow dress as she was spotted in Khar
Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' and was seen taking a flight to Delhi
Karishma Tanna was seen in a grey cut-sleeve top and black lower for her gym session.
Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a brown ensemble in the city
Arbaaz Khan was spotted with his newly wed wife Sshura Khan as they return from their honeymoon
Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad was spotted at Mumbai Airport as they return from their New Year holiday
Gulshan Grover was seen in a red shirt and blue jeans as he arrived at the airport
Aisha Sharma was spotted in a black ensemble at Bandra