Entertainment

SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game

Prominent figures like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others were spotted in the city showing their impeccable style. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen wearing a yellow dress as she was spotted in Khar

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' and was seen taking a flight to Delhi

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was seen in a grey cut-sleeve top and black lower for her gym session.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a brown ensemble in the city

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan was spotted with his newly wed wife Sshura Khan as they return from their honeymoon

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad was spotted at Mumbai Airport as they return from their New Year holiday

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover was seen in a red shirt and blue jeans as he arrived at the airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma was spotted in a black ensemble at Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One