Entertainment

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

Experts predict that Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' could earn close to Rs 100 crore on its opening day. 

Image credits: Social Media

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

The film will be available on Netflix for the audience to watch from the comfort of their homes. The OTT release date has yet to be announced.

Image credits: google

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

'Greatest of All Time' has already started creating records in its advance booking for the opening day.

Image credits: Social Media

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

The film's producer, Archana Kalpathi, opened up about working with director Venkat Prabhu and actor Thalapathy Vijay. Additionally, she also promised surprises in the film.

Image credits: Social Media

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

"My only request to the audience is for them to come with an open mind. We have tried a lot of new things. Try not to read all the spoilers."

Image credits: Social Media

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

I think the film will have repeat viewers since it's multilayered. However, seeing it without the script would enhance the experience."

Image credits: Google

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

The makers will release the Hindi version of the film as 'Thalapathy Vijay is The GOAT'. This is Vijay's first film after he announced his decision to enter politics.

Image credits: facebook

Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

It also marks Vijay's second-last film before he permanently quits acting to focus on his political career.

Image credits: facebook

Directed by Venkat Prabhu

'GOAT' also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One