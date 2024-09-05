Entertainment

Teacher's Day 2024: 7 note-worthy teacher's in movies

Movies have immortalized the powerful influence of teachers. Their roles often portray a mentor’s dedication and transformative impact on students. Here are seven iconic portrayals

Image credits: IMDb

Professor Dumbledore – Harry Potter Series

As the headmaster of Hogwarts, Professor Dumbledore, played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, is a guiding force

Ms. Honey – Matilda

Miss Honey, played by Embeth Davidtz, is a nurturing and kind teacher who believes in Matilda's abilities. Her gentle guidance helps Matilda recognize her own potential

Katherine Watson – Mona Lisa Smile

Julia Roberts as Katherine Watson challenges societal expectations in this 1950s drama. Teaching at a conservative women’s college, she encourages her students to think critically

Mr. Miyagi – The Karate Kid

Mr. Miyagi, portrayed by Pat Morita, is a wise and patient mentor. Beyond teaching karate, he instills life lessons about discipline, perseverance, and respect

Dewey Finn – School of Rock

Jack Black’s Dewey Finn is an unorthodox, energetic teacher who uses music to engage his students. Despite his non-traditional methods, he helps his class discover their talents

Erin Gruwell – Freedom Writers

Erin Gruwell, played by Hilary Swank, transforms the lives of troubled students through education and understanding

John Keating – Dead Poets Society

Robin Williams as John Keating remains an iconic figure. His "carpe diem" philosophy encouraged students to think freely, breaking away from conformity

