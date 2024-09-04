Entertainment

What is Shakti Kapoor's real name? Why did he change it?

Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor was born into a Punjabi family, and his father was a garment entrepreneur who ran a shop in Connaught Place, Delhi. 

Shakti Kapoor's name

When the actor was born, his name was Sunil Kapoor, but when he entered the film industry, respected actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis gave him the moniker Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor's career

Shakti Kapoor's father had always wanted him to take over the family company, but he discovered his passion in the film industry. 

Shakti Kapoor early life

According to reports, his buddies recognized his true desire and filled out the Film And Television Institute of India (FTII) form on his behalf without alerting him.

Shakti Kapoor early life

Shakti Kapoor later discussed the issue in an interview, revealing that an FTII letter containing information on the written exam had arrived at his house.

Shakti Kapoor professional front

During the audition, the actor recalls meeting Dada Muni Ashok Kumar, actress Kamini Kaushal, and director Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

